Powerball: Jackpot rises to $638 million for Christmas drawing

No winners matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The drawing on Monday which happens to be Christmas will be worth an estimated $638 million.

The numbers selected Saturday were 9-14-17-18-53 and the red Powerball was 6. The multiplier was 3X.

The next drawing is on Christmas.

“This could be a very Merry Christmas for a Powerball player!” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “It’s not often that we have a Powerball drawing coincide with the Christmas holiday and with a jackpot of this magnitude.”

“While a jackpot of this size can spice up the Christmas spirit, we kindly remind our Powerball players to play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to win big.”

If someone should choose all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $321.1 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Three tickets won prizes of $1 million or more in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. Two tickets were sold in Arizona and Missouri where all five white balls matched to win $1 million. A ticket was sold in Nebraska that matches all five white balls and the winnings increased to $2 million because the player added the Power Play feature to the ticket for an additional dollar.

