Pregnant woman dies after 2-year-old son accidentally shot her

NORWALK, Ohio — A woman who was pregnant died last week after her 2-year-old son accidentally shot her in Norwalk, Ohio.

On Friday around 1 p.m., police received multiple calls from a woman, Laura Ilg, 31, who said she was shot in the back, according to WEWS. She went into shock and had a hard time breathing.

When officers arrived at the house, they found Ilg on the floor of her bedroom, the news outlet reported. Her son was also in the room crying.

Norwalk Police Chief David Smith said that Ilg was 33 weeks pregnant and that her 2-year-old accidentally shot her with a gun, according to WEWS. Ilg’s husband, Alek Ilg, was a work when the shooting happened.

Ilg was rushed to the hospital for an emergency cesarean section, The Associated Press reported. The baby did not make it and Ilg died three hours later.

Smith said the shooting was an accident, according to WEWS. The gun was left unlocked and loaded inside a nightstand.

Smith said that the house had a bunch of safety features, according to the AP. Smith said that baby gates that were usually closed were left open as Ilg was doing laundry in the bedroom. She apparently didn’t notice her son had followed her inside and he started playing with the gun.

Investigators also found a loaded shotgun and rifle inside the house, the AP reported.

“Trigger locks, gun safes, there’s a million varieties, and they aren’t that expensive. At the very least, leave them unloaded,” Smith said, according to the AP.

No arrests have been made.