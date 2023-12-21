Princess Diana gown auctioned for $1.148M

Princess Diana has posthumously been added to the record books after a dress that she wore was recently auctioned off for $1.148 million.

The gown, with a black top and a blue bottom, was designed by Jacques Azagury and went for 11 times the estimate — $100,000 — that Julien’s Auctions had set before the sale, People reported.

By selling for more than $1 million, the dress now holds the top spot for the most expensive dress Diana ever wore that has been sold at auction. The previous dress record was $604,800, CNN reported.

The previous one was a purple evening dress designed by Victor Edelstein.

The princess wore the dress twice, once in Florence, Italy, in April 1985 and again in Vancouver, Canada the next year.

“The dress with padded shoulder pads features a black velvet bodice with embroidered stars in metallic thread made from Jakob Schlaepher fabric with a two-tier royal blue organza skirt with a sash and bow. The ballerina skirt was the perfect nod to Diana’s love of dance and her being a patron of The English National Ballet,” according to Julien’s.

The dress and matching illustrations were sold as part of the auction house’s “Hollywood Legends” sale, which featured a blush-pink chiffon blouse worn by Diana during her engagement portraits. It sold for $381,000 or about four times the estimate of $80,000.

The dress and blouse aren’t the only clothing items worn by the People’s Princess that have been put up for sale this year. Her wool sheep sweater that featured a black sheep among rows of white ones sold for $1.143 million at a New York auction, which was the highest price ever paid for a sweater and had held the record for the most expensive Diana clothing sold.

The dress buyer’s identity was not released, according to The New York Times.