Recall alert: 2M infant swings recalled after 5 deaths reported

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 2 million infant swings after reports of five children dying.

Fisher-Price recalled all models of its Snuga Swings after five babies between the ages of 1 month and 3 months died. The swings were used for sleep, which the CPSC said should never happen.

“The swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it. If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation,” the CPSC said.

Infants should never sleep in inclined seats such as swings, gliders, soothers and rockers, the agency said.

Since 2010, about 2.1 million Snuga Swings have been sold in the U.S. while another 99,000 swings were sold in Canada and 500 swings were sold in Mexico.

The following models are part of the recall:

My Little Snugakitty Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number BGB32

My Little Snugabunny Swing, Product number CCF38

My Little Snugabear Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number CHM56

My Little Snugabear Ballerina Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number CHM69

Safari Dreams Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number CHM76

Moonlight Meadow Swing, Product number CHM78

Sweet Snugapuppy Swing, Product number DRG43

Deluxe Swing- Surreal Serenity, Product number FKL21

Sweet Snugamonkey Swing, Product number GJB53

Blooming Flowers Swing, Product number GKH44

Fawn Meadows Deluxe Swing, Product number GNG38

Peek-a-boo Fox Swing, Product number GNG40

Dots & Spots Puppy Swing, Product number GVF83

Snow Leopard Swing, Product number HBM23

Hearthstone Swing, Product number HDY10

Baby Raccoon Swing, Product number HGX49

My Little Snugabunny Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number V0099

My Little Sweetie Deluxe Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number W9510

My Little SnugaMonkey Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number X7051

My Little Snugapuppy Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number X7345

My Little Snugabear Cradle ‘n Swing, Product number X7347

All replacement seat pads for the above-listed items were included in the recall.

The swings were sold at Amazon, Toys R Us, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Target from October 2010 to January 2024 for about $160, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled swings, you should remove the headrest and body support insert. You can cut the headrest tether to remove it. Fisher-Price will give a $25 refund to those who remove the headrest and support. Instructions for how to request a refund can be found here. You can continue to use the swing after removing the pieces.

For more information on the recall, call Fisher-Price at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also reach the company on its website.

The CPSC said the safest way to put an infant to sleep is to place them on their backs, on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard with nothing but a fitted sheet.

For more information visit, the Safe Sleep website.

