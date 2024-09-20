Recall alert: Dynacare Baby Powder recalled due to potential asbestos contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 62 cases of baby powder that could be contaminated with asbestos.

The FDA said the Dynacare Baby Powder that was recalled has batch number B 051 and item number 4875. It came in 14oz. plastic bottles with expiration date 2026/12/28, found on the bottom of the bottle.

It was sent to distributors in March in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Illinois

Kentucky

North Carolina

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington

Wisconsin

It was also sold online by Amazon.

Asbestos is naturally occurring and can be found near talc, but it is a known carcinogen. There have been no illnesses reported from the powder, but the contamination was found during a routine FDA testing program, the agency said.

If you have the recalled baby powder, you should stop using it and return it for a refund.

Contact Dynarex at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or by email if you have any questions.

