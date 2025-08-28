Recall alert: Ford recalls nearly 500K SUVs over brake hose issue

Ford recalled almost 500,000 SUVs because the vehicles’ rear brake hoses may rupture.

The recall affects a total of 499,129 model year 2016 to 2018 Lincoln MKX and 2018 Edge SUVs.

The rear brake jounce hose may break and leak fluid. A brake jounce is a flexible, high-pressure rubber hose connecting the brake lines to the calipers.

The lack of sufficient brake fluid may cause the SUV to need more space to stop, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford has yet to develop a fix, so owners will receive two alerts concerning the recall. The first will be sent on Sept. 8 and will inform owners about the recall, while a second will be sent once a fix is available. The second letter is expected to be sent in April, the NHTSA said.

Owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S87.

