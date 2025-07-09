Recall alert: Ritz crackers recalled over mislabeling

Mondelēz Global has recalled Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches because of a labeling error.

The cracker sandwiches came in four carton sizes: 8 pack, 20 pack, and 40 pack of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and the 20 pack variety box, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The cartons may have peanut butter sandwich crackers in packs that are labeled as cheese, posing an allergy risk. They were sold nationwide.

The following products are part of the recall, followed by the UPC, best by dates and plant codes:

RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches - 8-count, UPC 0 44000 88210 5, best when used by 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25, plant code AE

RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches - 20-count, UPC 0 44000 07584 2, best when used by 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26, plant code AE

RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches - 40-count, UPC 0 44000 07819 5, best when used by 1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26, plant code AM

RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (individual pack), UPC 0 44000 00211 4, best when used by 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 – 22 JAN 26, plant code AE

If you have a peanut allergy, you should not eat them and throw them away, the FDA said.

If you have any questions, contact the company at 844-366-1171.

