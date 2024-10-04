Recall alert: Tesla recalls 27K Cybertrucks

Tesla has once again recalled its Cybertrucks. This is the fifth time the futuristic truck has been recalled since it became available in November.

The recall affects more than 27,000 trucks. The Associated Press reported the truck’s rearview camera may not turn on when shifting into reverse. It may take up to 8 seconds for the image to appear. The federal government requires the image to appear within 2 seconds.

The company released a software update to correct the issue and Cybertruck owners will receive letters in the mail after Nov. 25 alerting them to the issue.

Owners can contact Tesla directly at 877-798-3752 if they have questions.

The Cybertruck was released two years behind schedule and has had several issues including problems with trim pieces and windshield wiper that would not function. There was also an April recall for some vehicles because the accelerator could stick, Tesla said in a release.

There was also a recall for 2.2 million Teslas including the truck when it was found the letters on warning lights were too small and could not be read, CNN reported.

To see if your Tesla is affected by any recall, enter your 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number on the company’s service website.

