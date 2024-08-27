Recall alert: Water-based tattoo pigments recalled; could be contaminated

Sierra Stain LLC recalled three water-based tattoo pigments after finding they were contaminated.

The pigments had “high concentrations of microorganisms which present a health concern to consumers,” the Food and Drug Administration said.

Some infections presented with rashes or lesions where the ink had been applied. Some tattoo infections can lead to permanent scarring.

The three types of ink have different contaminants.

Batch #1 Lot BL23 of the Bloodline 1/2oz/15mL Carolina Blue pigment which was manufactured on July 1, 2023, and expires on July 1, 2026, has several types of microorganisms present -- Citrobacter braakii, Citrobacter farmer, Pseudomonas fluorescent, Achromobacter xylosoxidans, Ochrobactrum anthropic and Cupriavidus pauculus.

Batch #1 Lot BL23 of the Bloodline 1oz/30mL All Purpose Black pigment which was manufactured on July 1, 2023, and expires on July 1, 2026, has one type of microorganism present -- Acetobacter senegalensis

Finally, Batch #1 Lot SC23 of the Bloodline 1/2oz/15mL UV China Pink pigment which was manufactured in June 2023 and expires in June 2026 has Curtobacterium citreum/pusillum.

They were all shipped in plastic rounded bullet PET bottles with a black dispense screw top. They were sold through Amazon and distributed in every state, the FDA said.

Tattoo artists and retailers should not use or sell the pigment and instead dispose of it in a biohazard container like a sharps container.

The FDA said that Bloodline is no longer in business and is not making products, but questions can be emailed to Sierra Stain.

©2024 Cox Media Group