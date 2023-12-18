Report: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner end relationship

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer Bad Bunny and model Kendall Jenner are calling it quits, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.

The 29-year-old rapper from Puerto Rico, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and the 28-year-old model have decided to end their relationship, which began in February, according to People.

Entertainment Tonight, citing an anonymous source, said there was not “negativity between” Bad Bunny and Jenner.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” the source told the entertainment news website. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.

“They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

The couple have not been seen together since late October, E! News reported. Jenner was in New York City for Bad Bunny’s hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

People, Entertainment Tonight and E! News have reached out to representatives for both celebrities and are waiting for a response.

The recording artist and reality television star sparked romance rumors in February when they were seen joining Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on a double date, People reported.

Since then, Bad Bunny and Jenner were seen at a Met Gala after-party, at courtside during NBA games and at a Drake concert, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On Sept. 22 they had front-row seats together at Milan Fashion Week, People reported.

