Rich Caster, 3-time Pro Bowler with New York Jets, dead at 75

Rich Caster, a three-time Pro Bowl selection at tight end who was one of Joe Namath’s favorite targets while with the New York Jets during the 1970s, died Friday. He was 75.

Caster died in his sleep in Long Island, New York, after a long illness, family representative Kenny Zore told The Associated Press. The Clarion Ledger reported that Caster died after battling Parkinson’s disease.

James Hartfield, a former teammate of Caster’s at Jackson State, confirmed the death to the newspaper on Sunday.

“I am really sad to hear about his passing,” Hartfield told the Clarion Ledger. “He was a great person and great wide receiver.”

Caster, who was born Oct. 16, 1948, was a native of Mobile, Alabama, AL.com reported.

Caster was a second-round pick of the Jets in 1970 out of Jackson State, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He caught 322 passes for 5,515 yards and 45 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career.

Caster played eight seasons for the Jets and had 245 catches for 4,434 yards and scored 36 touchdowns, according to the Clarion Ledger. He played another five seasons with the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints and ended his 13-year career with Washington.

Caster graduated from Williamson High School in Mobile, AL.com reported. He starred on the squad that went 8-1-1 record and tied Cobb Avenue 12-12 in the 1965 AIAA title game, according to the news outlet.

He came to the NFL as a wide receiver, but the 6-foot-5, 228-pounder, who could run a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, was switched to tight end by Jets coach Weeb Ewbank, according to the AP.

“The general approach from most teams defensively was to try to cover the tight end with a linebacker,” Caster said in an interview with the Jets’ website in 2018. “And I could outrun most linebackers or any linebacker that I ever ran into, really. But it was pretty much not a secret. ‘OK, let’s see how this matches up, if it holds up.’ It didn’t hold up.

“I ran away from most of the people that I had a chance to get away from. It was all around getting a good matchup.”

During seven of his eight seasons with the Jets, Caster was a favorite target and figured in one of Broadway Joe’s biggest games.

On Sept. 24, 1972, Caster caught six passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring receptions of 79 and 80 yards, AL.com reported. Namath threw for 496 yards and six touchdowns in a 44-34 victory during Week 2 against the Baltimore Colts, according to the news outlet.

Caster caught the longest touchdown pass of Namath’s career -- an 89-yarder in a 21-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 7, 1974, according to the news outlet. He also hooked up with Namath for a 91-yard reception in a 45-28 loss to the Colts on Oct. 26, 1975.

“A gentle soul,” Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker, a teammate of Caster’s in 1977 told the Jets website. “He was a mentor to me from day one. I first saw Richard as a fan on ‘Monday Night Football.’ Physically I was in awe of him. How can this dude at 6-5 play wide receiver? And he moved from tight end to wide receiver so effortlessly. I will miss the way he would say my name. He was one of the classiest teammates, a true professional and always a perfect gentleman.”

