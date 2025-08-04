Ricochet nets pro golfer hole-in-one at AIG Women’s Open

A once-in-a-lifetime shot has earned one golfer a hole-in-one at the AIG Women’s Open in Wales.

Stephanie Kyriacou had already earned herself a hole-in-one during the second round of the tournament, Fox Sports said.

But it was where her ball fortuitously landed that later helped Mimi Rhodes sink an ace on the fifth hole on Aug. 3, Golf Digest reported.

Kyriacou had nearly gotten her second hole-in-one when her ball stopped inches from the hole.

Just before Rhodes hit the ball, the announcer said, “Follow that, Mimi Rhodes.”

When Rhodes hit her ball, close, really close, to Kyriacou’s spot, it was her ball that Rhodes’ bounced off of, plopping itself into the cup at Royal Porthcawl.

Are you kidding me?! 🤯



Mimi Rhodes makes an ace after her ball bounces off of Steph Kyriacou’s near perfect shot!@AIGWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/6Wx1cUmDOe — LPGA (@LPGA) August 3, 2025

Fox Sports said it looked like a shot from a billiards table.

Rhodes didn’t know what had happened until the crowd started cheering. Actually, neither woman knew what had fully happened until they saw the replay.

“Yeah, extra loud than usual, so I knew something had happened. Then we just walked up to the green and it was in the hole. I had no idea it hit Steph’s ball until I just saw the video, so that’s unbelievable,” Rhodes said.

The shot was legal and Kyriacou was allowed to reposition her ball to the original spot, Sports Illustrated reported. She ended up going for a birdie-2, according to Golf Digest.

This isn’t the first time a ricochet helped sink a hole-in-one.

A similar thing happened when Louis Oosthuizen’s ball hit off JB Holmes’ to make a hole-in-one on the 16th at The Masters in 2016.

As for the AIG Women’s Open, Miyu Yamashita won by two shots, winning her first major title.

Congratulations Miyu Yamashita, the 2025 AIG Women's Open Champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6cG0DF5weO — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 3, 2025

This was also the first time since 2018 and the fifth time in the Women’s British Open history to see two hole-in-one shots in the tournament, Sports Illustrated reported.

