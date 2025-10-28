Scary bill: Halloween spending to hit record $13.1B

The clock is winding down for Halloween and as you get the final cobwebs up and the treats prepped for the annual trick-or-treating outings.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 73% of people will celebrate Halloween in some fashion and to do so, they will spend an average of $114 a person.

Overall, the bill will be quite spooky, hitting a record $13.1 billion.

Candy alone will be where most money goes, with $3.9 billion spent. Handing out candy is also the most popular way to mark the holiday, with 66% of respondents giving out treats. About half of those asked will dress up in costume and will decorate their homes or yards.

Costumes and decor are running neck-and-neck, with $4.3 billion spent on costumes this year and $4.2 billion spent on decorations, the NRF said.

Be prepared to see a lot of Spider-Man costumes this year, with the NRF saying 2.3 million kids will be a web slinger, followed by 1.9 million princesses, 1.7 million witches, 1.6 million ghosts and 1.5 million superheroes.

As for adults, witches win out with 5.6 million people planning to cast a spell or two. There will be 2.7 vampires, 1.6 million each of pirates, cats, and Batman.

Pets are also once again getting in on the trick or treating with pet parents spending $0.86 billion on costumes, including a pumpkin, hot dog, bumblebee, ghost and superhero.

The NRF surveyed 8,045 consumers in early September about their Halloween plans.

