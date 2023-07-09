Semi-truck filled with food catches fire on Florida interstate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor-trailer hauling hundreds of pounds of food caught fire early Saturday on a west-central Florida interstate, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the brake system of the truck caught fire on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County north of Tampa at about 6:04 a.m. EDT, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The blaze spread throughout the rest of the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

There were no injuries, but the incident shut down southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours, WTSP-TV reported. The truck was stopped near Exit 272 by Bruce B. Downs Boulevard northeast of Tampa.

Troopers said the truck was carrying food items when it caught fire, WFLA-TV reported. Photographs at the scene showed damaged goods inside the vehicle, according to the television station.

An FHP spokesperson did not provide further details about the truck or its destination, according to the Times.

Markings on the truck identified it as belonging to KeHE Distributors, which contracts with grocery stores nationwide, according to the newspaper.