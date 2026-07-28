Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral services held in Washington

The country is saying goodbye to Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Update 10:18 a.m. ET July 28: Once Graham’s casket was placed in the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C, spoke about Graham’s military and Capitol service, and who reminded her that he outranked the freshman representative not only in the halls of Congress, but also as a member of the military. She is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard. Graham retired as a Colonel from the Air Force Reserves in 2015.

Sen. John Thune called Graham a ‘towering figure" in the U.S. and on the international stage, saying that he was respected by the country’s allies and other foreign leaders.

Original report: Graham’s memorial services began with the long-serving senator’s return to the U.S. Capitol, where fellow lawmakers will remember the Republican lawmaker from South Carolina.

His casket was taken into the Capitol Building by members of an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team, honoring his service in the Air Force, according to CBS News.

Vice President JD Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C, will speak, NBC News reported.

After the ceremony in the congressional building, Graham will then be taken to the Washington National Cathedral.

President Donald Trump is expected to give Graham’s eulogy, CBS News reported. Also in attendance will be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Vice President JD Vance and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Graham died July 11 at the age of 71 from an aortic dissection after returning from a trip to meet with Zelensky in Ukraine.

©2026 Cox Media Group