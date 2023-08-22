Serena Williams announces birth of second child

Tennis great Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced the birth of their second child on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

Williams, 41, and Ohanian, 40, celebrated the arrival of daughter Adira River Ohanian on their Instagram and TikTok accounts, ESPN reported. Their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, was born on Sept. 1, 2017.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” Alexis Ohanian wrote on Instagram and on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ohanian’s post was accompanied by a quote from the Bible, Isaiah 48:18: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam titles in women’s singles, also posted a video on TikTok, according to ESPN.

The women’s tennis star announced in May that she was pregnant with her second child.

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.



I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

She retired from professional tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open last September. Williams’ last match was on Sept. 2, 2022, according to “Today.”

A month before her final match, Williams announced in an essay for Vogue that she would be “evolving away” from tennis and wanted to grow her family.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” Williams wrote, according to ESPN. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”