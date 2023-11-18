Sheriff: 5-year-old stabbed to death by twin brother in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A 5-year-old was stabbed to death Wednesday by his twin brother in Santa Cruz County, California, officials say.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday just before 4 p.m., deputies were called out to the 200 block of Tucker Road about a 5-year-old who was stabbed. When deputies arrived, they learned that two 5-year-old twins were fighting “as siblings sometimes do.”

During the incident, one of the twins grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed the other one, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, KRON reported.

“There is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office, no charges will be filed against anyone involved in the incident.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief. We will not be releasing any additional identifying information and are asking media to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.