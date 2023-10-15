Surprise! Taylor Swift introduces Ice Spice during ‘SNL’ premiere; Travis Kelce makes cameo

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift made a surprise cameo during the premiere of “Saturday Night Live” to introduce Ice Spice who was the musical guest.

>> Read more trending news

Ice Spice, 23, was the musical guest for the premiere of “SNL” on Saturday night and performed “In Ha Mood” for the first time, according to Rolling Stone. The song was part of her first EP that came out last January after her song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” came out in the summer of 2022.

Ice Spice was introduced by her friend and collaborator, Swift which was a huge surprise to many Swifties, Rolling Stone reported. Swift introduced Spice’s second performance, according to Variety. Ice Spice is featured in Swift’s “Karma” on her “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)”.

Ice Spice’s second song on “SNL” was “Pretty Girl” with Rema, according to Rolling Stone.

The last time Swift was on “SNL” was in 2021 when she performed the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well,” according to Variety. The 2021 performance was her fifth time on the show.

In addition to stopping by “SNL,” Swift has been having a big week. Her “The Eras Tour” concert film was released last week and has been dominating the box office. According to Deadline, her film on opening day made $39 million. The first weekend of the release is expected to make between $90 million and $109 million.

Travis Kelce also made a cameo in the premiere of “SNL” in a parody about the excessive coverage NFL that Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs have been getting recently, according to Deadline.





Swift and Kelce have not yet confirmed that they are a couple but she has been spending some time with him as well as his mother, Donna Kelce. According to Deadline, Swift has recently been at three of his Chiefs games in addition to their surprise cameos on “SNL.”

During the game on Thursday, Swift reunited with Mama Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, according to People Magazine.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group