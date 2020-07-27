Texas dad accused of beating toddler to death over potty training, deputies say

HOUSTON — A Texas father is behind bars in connection with the beating death of his toddler son, authorities said.
According to KTRK-TV, Antonio Hicks Sr., 21, of Houston, was arrested over the weekend after he grew angry about 2-year-old Antonio Hicks Jr.'s potty training and struck the boy several times, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died Saturday, deputies said.
The elder Hicks initially was booked on child injury and illegal dumping charges, according to Harris County jail records. Authorities now plan to upgrade those charges, KTRK reported.
At a Sunday vigil, the toddler's uncle, Kali Brown, spoke to KTRK about his nephew.
"We mattered to people when we were kids, so every kid should have at least a chance at life," Brown told the news outlet.
