Texas woman accused of dangling 4-month-old from third-story apartment window

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of dangling her 4-month-old child from a third-story apartment on Friday, authorities said.

Gre’Ondria Whitfield, 22, was arrested on Friday and charged with child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies received multiple calls about a woman, later identified as Whitfield, allegedly threatening to kill her child while holding the infant from an apartment window on the third floor, KTRK-TV reported.

When deputies arrived they were able to take the baby to safety and detained Whitfield, KPRC-TV reported. During further investigations, deputies learned that Whitfield allegedly displayed a loaded firearm and threatened to shoot multiple people at the scene, according to the television station.

Child Protective Services was contacted, according to the constable’s office. The child was released to a guardian at the scene.

Whitfield remains in custody and bail was set at $40,000, KTRK reported.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, online records show.