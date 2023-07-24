TikTok adding text posts

TikTok creators have a new way to express themselves with the announcement Monday that the video-hosting platform is now supporting text posts.

The company said the newly available format will allow TikTok users “to share their stories, poems, lyrics, and other written content on TikTok.”

“With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine,” officials said in a news release.

TikTok users can create texts post through the app’s Camera page, where they’ll be prompted to choose between making a photo, video or text post. On the text creation page, users will be able to type out what they want to share. Afterward, users will be able to customize content with sounds, location tags and other features.

Last year, TikTok began supporting photo posts, according to Tech Crunch.

The announcement Monday comes as competition for social media users focused on text-based content heats up. Last year, Elon Musk bought the text-based social media giant Twitter and began implementing changes that have had some users looking for alternatives.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, earlier this month launched its Threads platform to capture users unhappy with Twitter in the Musk era. It attracted tens of millions of users in its early days.

As of last year, TikTok said it has 150 million active users across the U.S. Twitter had about 535 million monthly active users as of last month, according to The Wall Street Journal.