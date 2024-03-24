Trending

Tractor-trailer carrying pineapples overturns on Massachusetts interstate

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Massachusetts State Police

Pineapples on interstate: Pineapples were scattered on a Massachusetts interstate when a tractor-trailer rolled over after a two-vehicle crash. (Massachusetts State Police )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WESTFORD, Mass. — A tractor-trailer carrying pineapples overturned on a Massachusetts interstate outside Boston on Saturday, sending thousands of the tropical fruit onto the highway, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 495 near Exit 83 in Westford. Troopers shared photographs of the crash, which occurred at about 9 a.m. EDT, WFXT-TV reported. Thousands of pineapples were strewn across the highway and into the woods, according to the television station.

The driver of the truck was taken to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The rollover caused two lanes of northbound traffic to be closed, state police said. One lane of traffic was still able to proceed, according to WFXT.

An investigation is ongoing.

Westford is approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Boston.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read