Two firefighters die battling ship fire in Port Newark

Two firefighters died trying to put out a fire on an Italian cargo ship carrying thousands of cars in the Port Newark, according to multiple news sources.

>> Read more trending news

The fire broke out on the Grande Costa d’Avorio about 9:30 p.m on the ship, which was docked in the port holding about 5,000 cars, news12New Jersey reported. “Five or seven” of the cars caught fire, Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said.

Jackson said the fire quickly reached the 11th and 12th floors. The two firefighters tried to extinguish the fire but the intense heat forced them to retreat from the area where the fire first broke out, Jackson said in a news conference, according to the New York Times.

The firefighters who died on the ship have not been identified yet.

Jackson said several “specialized rescue companies” came to assist with primary and secondary searches. The two individuals were removed from the ship, news12NewJersey reported

“Two firefighters were lost in this act while conducting this action of backing out of destruction,” Jackson said, according to the television station.

“This was a tragedy, and my heart goes out to the family of each of these members and also the Newark Fire Department,” Chief Jackson said to the New York Times. “We’re going to continue to work, and we’re going to continue to pray for the family of the two members who were lost tonight.”











