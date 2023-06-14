Trending

Uber driver carjacked in Tennessee identified as sports radio host

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sports radio host in eastern Tennessee was the victim of a carjacking while driving for Uber on Sunday, authorities said.

Cody McClure, 30, who co-hosts a radio show for Fox Sports in Knoxville, was assaulted on Sunday night, WATE-TV reported.

McClure told police officers that while driving for the ride-share company, he picked up two passengers in downtown Knoxville and was transporting them to an apartment, according to the television station.

While McClure was taking the passengers to the Green Hills Apartments, one of the riders allegedly grabbed him and told him to stop the vehicle, WBIR-TV reported.

The suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at McClure and demanded his cellphone, according to the television station. He then drove away in a gold 2009 Honda Civic, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

“As I was getting out I was trying to grab my phone to take it with me and he asked me where my phone was at and then he pointed a gun right at me and said he was going to ‘bust me up,’” McClure told WATE. “So I handed over the phone and decided to just get away from there.”

While McClure works in sports radio, he told the television station that “70%” of his work time is spent driving for Uber.

“I come in and do the radio show but that’s only three hours a day and so you know most of the money I make I have to get through doing something else other than sports radio,” McClure told WATE.

