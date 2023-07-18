Trending

U.S. national crosses into North Korea ‘without authorization’ during border tour

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A U.S. national crossed into North Korea and is believed to be in that country’s custody, according to the United Nations Command.

>> Read more trending news

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.”

The UN Command operates the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, said Tuesday.

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the U.N. Command said in a tweet posted in both English and Korean.

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,” the tweet said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read