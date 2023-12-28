Utah couple killed in car crash on way to announce pregnancy to family at Christmas

A Utah couple planning to announce their pregnancy at a family Christmas celebration died when a truck hit their vehicle head-on on an Arizona highway.

>> Read more trending news

Chloe Stott, 24, was killed instantly in the crash on Dec. 20, according to KUTV. Her husband, Parker Stott, died several days later from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the accident occurred around 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 20 on southbound U.S. 93 in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Raul Garcia with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck was passing vehicles southbound in a legal passing zone, but “failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods.”

The crash happened approximately 60 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Chloe was 10 weeks pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death. Scout Whiteley, a friend of the couple’s told the KUTV Saturday the Stotts were planning to announce their pregnancy to family members as a Christmas surprise.

A GoFundMe fundraiser on Parker’s behalf was launched Friday before the announcement of his death. As of Thursday, the page had received more than $ 209,500 from some 4,600 donations.

Chloe and Parker Stott were just beginning their life together. Their time was cut tragically short by a crash on U.S. Highway 93. https://t.co/Un6ZwBmEP6 — 12 News (@12News) December 28, 2023

“They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,” the GoFundMe description reads.



