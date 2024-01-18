Uvalde school shooting: Law enforcement response was a ‘failure,’ DOJ says

UVALDE, Texas — The Justice Department issued a scathing report Thursday detailing failures in the police response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting on May 24, 2022. Surveillance footage showed officers in a school hallway minutes after the gunman arrived, although they did not confront the shooter for more than an hour.

In a critical incident report released Thursday, the Justice Department said that responding police “demonstrated no urgency” in responding to the then-active shooting, outlining “cascading failures” in the response from law enforcement, The Associated Press reported.

“The most significant failure was that responding officers should have immediately recognized the incident as an active shooter situation, using the resources and equipment that were sufficient to push forward immediately and continuously toward the threat until entry was made into the classroom,” the report read, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported that investigators criticized local police commanders and state law enforcement officials.

“Leadership in law enforcement is absolutely critical, especially in moments of dire challenge,” the DOJ report read. “It requires courageous action and steadiness in a chaotic environment. … This leadership was absent for too long in the Robb Elementary School law enforcement response.”

Many of the details shared in the nearly 600-page report had already been made public. However, the report represented the most comprehensive review of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The report was drawn from more than 14,000 pieces of data and documentation collected by DOJ investigators — including training logs, personal records, CCTV and investigative records — and more than 260 interviews, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

“In summary, the response to the May 24, 2022, mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School was a failure,” the report said, according to the newspaper. “The painful lessons detailed in this report are not meant to exacerbate an already tragic situation or further the pain and trauma to those directly impacted by the events on May 24 and the subsequent days, weeks and months.

“The goal is that this report provides answers to those directly impacted, while also conveying recommendations and lessons learned to the nation.”

Ahead of Thursday’s release, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other DOJ officials met with survivors and the families of those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. Officials also visited murals painted to remember the victims of the shooting.

Today, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta visited the “Healing Uvalde Mural Project,” which consists of 21 murals that honor the lives of the 19 children and two teachers who were tragically killed on May 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/1viOMrytzL — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) January 18, 2024

Garland is set to talk about the report at a news conference later Thursday.

