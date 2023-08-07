Walrus calf rescued in Alaska ‘cuddles’ with animal welfare workers

Walruses need cuddle time, too. And how can you resist after seeing this 1-month-old rescued calf?

A 200-pound male walrus calf that was found wandering alone on Alaska’s North Slope on Aug. 1 is now being bottle-fed and receiving cuddles around the clock from animal welfare workers.

According to a news release from the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, the Pacific walrus calf was found 4 miles inland from the Beaufort Sea, “a highly unusual location” for the species.

The Alaska SeaLife Center is caring for a male Pacific walrus calf that arrived from the North Slope of Alaska. Our staff reports that he is alert and currently eating well.



The yet unnamed calf was spotted after observers reported a notable “walrus trail” on the tundra, although it was unclear how he managed to travel inland.

Anthony Fischbach, a biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey Walrus Research Program, told Alaska Public Media in an email that he has never heard of a walrus calf moving far from the surf zone, and traveling such a distance would be “extraordinary,” adding that “if a calf is separated from its mother, it may do something extraordinary to find her.”

According to the Alaska SeaLife Center, young walrus calves depend on maternal care to survive during the first two years of its life.

“Walruses are highly tactile and social animals, receiving near-constant care from their mothers during the first two years of life,” the center said in its news release. “To emulate this maternal closeness, round-the-clock ‘cuddling’ is being provided to ensure the calf remains calm and develops in a healthy manner.”

Staff members at the center said the walrus is adapting well and is eating formula from a bottle.

And getting cuddled.

“We are lucky that his first night went well,” Jane Belovarac, the center’s response curator. “It isn’t often that we’re able to admit a walrus calf, but every time we do, we learn more about the species and how to care for them.”

According to the center’s news release, the calf is the first patient in four years and only the 10th in its 25-year-history.

ConocoPhillips Alaska, a major oil producer in Alaska that operates on the North Slope, offered a company plane to fly the calf to Seward, The Associated Press reported.

“ConocoPhillips is honored that we were able to assist with the rescue and transportation of the young walrus,” Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, said in a statement. “This is an example of a network of caring neighbors who work together for the best possible outcomes. Alaska is fortunate to have an organization like the Alaska SeaLife Center where patients can be cared for by veterinary professionals. He is in great hands, and we look forward to following his story.”