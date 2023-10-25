Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death

EL MONTE, Calif. — A woman is facing charges after her mother was found stabbed to death inside her house in El Monte, California, last weekend, according to officials.

>> Read more trending news

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday that Kimberly Gonzalez has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of her mother, Jacqueline Perez.

Perez, 44, was found dead Sunday around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said according to KTTV.

Someone had reported a stabbing in the 1100 block of Ranchito Street in El Monte on Sunday. When deputies arrived at the house they located Perez and she was pronounced dead, according to the news station.

Gonzalez, 25, was reportedly seen outside the house by an El Monte police officer, KTLA reported. She was allegedly covered in her mother’s blood.

The suspected weapon was recovered from the scene, the sheriff’s office said, according to the news outlet. The DA’s office said that the weapon was a knife.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones who have been shattered by this unimaginable tragedy. The pain and grief they must be experiencing is unimaginable.” Gascón said. “This was an extraordinarily violent act which has had a profound impact on our community. We are fully committed to seeking justice on behalf of the victim and our dedicated team will work tirelessly to bring clarity and closure to this heartbreaking case.”

Gonzalez is being held on a $2 million bail, the DA’s office said. If she is convicted, she could face a maximum of life in prison.

A possible motive has not yet been released.