Woman sues Donny Osmond after being hit by oversized ball during Vegas show

A woman who went to one of Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas residency shows is suing the entertainer, saying she was hurt when she was hit by an oversized ball prop during the concert.

Joanne Julkowski, from Cook County, Illinois, said she attended The Osmond’s Show on Feb. 15, 2024, at Harrah’s Las Vegas, KLAS reported.

She said during the show, she was hit by an inflatable lit ball.

Julkowski said the balls were intended to be thrown into the crowd, but were capable of injuring people upon forceful impact.

The venue, she claimed, had darkened lighting that made it difficult to track the balls through the crowd, adding that no warnings or instructions were given regarding the props.

She filed suit last week in Nevada, Billboard reported.

“Plaintiff was suddenly and forcefully struck in the back of the head by one of the lighted balls that had been thrown or propelled into the crowd,” her attorneys said in the legal filing.

Julkowski said she suffered “traumatic retinal injury and retinal detachment to her right eye requiring surgical intervention,” People magazine reported.

She is also suing for “severe emotional distress” and is asking for $15,000 plus unspecified damages, lost wages and attorney’s fees.

Julkowski said she suffered “severe emotional distress, including psychological trauma, fear, anxiety, PTSD, and loss of enjoyment of life,” from the incident.

People magazine and Billboard asked Osmond and Harrah’s representatives for a comment.

