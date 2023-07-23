Woman used stolen ID to get job, then stole from company, police say

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is accused of using another person’s identity to get a job at a law firm, then stealing more than $1,000 from her new employer, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Paducah Police Department, Antoinette Weston, 35, of Paducah, was arrested on Wednesday. She faces charges of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity of another without consent, and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.

Police said that on June 14, Weston presented a Kentucky driver’s license with her photograph but with another woman’s personal information when she applied for a job at a Paducah law firm, KFVS-TV reported.

After Weston began working, her employer noticed that two checks had been fraudulently cashed at a Paducah bank, according to the television station. Police said that Weston and a man cashed the checks but did not release the man’s name, WPSD-TV reported.

The woman whose identity was stolen said she did not know Weston and had no ties to the Paducah area, police said.

Weston was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail, police said. As of Sunday, she was no longer listed as an inmate, online records show.