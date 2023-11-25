Woman who violated probation for selling fentanyl found hiding inside couch

INVERNESS, Fla. — A Florida woman wanted for violating her probation was found crouching inside her couch in an attempt to hide from deputies, authorities said.

Stacy Danielle Usher, 39, of Lecanto, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with violating probation for allegedly selling fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

She had been previously arrested on those charges on Dec. 15, 2022, according to an arrest affidavit. She was sentenced to probation in April 2023, Citrus County online court records show.

Deputies had been searching for Usher this month after she violated her probation, WTVT reported.

An arrest affidavit stated that on Oct. 25, 2022, Usher met a confidential informant to allegedly set up a sale of fentanyl. Usher and informant had allegedly spoke through Facebook messenger, where the suspect agreed to sell one gram of fentanyl for $150.

After the transaction, the informant turned over a “powdery white substance” to deputies, and testing confirmed it as fentanyl, according to the arrest affidavit.

Usher was subsequently arrested.

On April 25, 2023, Usher entered a guilty plea and was sentenced the following day to two years of probation, according to online court records.

Investigators said that Usher has been convicted in Citrus, Manatee and Pasco counties and has an alleged history of fraud, grand theft and check kiting, WTSP-TV reported.

It was unclear when Usher allegedly violated her probation.