Trump’s first 100 days: What he did, and how the world responded, as told through AP alerts

Donald Trump's second presidency has produced a seemingly constant stream of news. The Associated Press has shared the headlines with people worldwide, flagging the most notable developments in hundreds of news alerts.

The alerts reflect a dizzying stretch of activity by Trump, those who oppose him, the courts and the world. To show the back-and-forth on those issues, we sorted the alerts into six categories.

The largest number were about actions taken by Trump or his administration. Others indicated lawsuits filed or other steps taken to oppose the administration. In dozens of cases, courts blocked or reversed these actions, or Trump reversed himself.

Many alerts showed reaction or fallout throughout the world. Others highlighted newsworthy statements by Trump.

About four dozen — such as alerts about Congress approving Trump-backed bills and nominees — were marked as “other.”

We identified the areas that saw the most action, based on the alerts, from Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 to the 100th day of his administration on Tuesday.

The alerts show how the days played out in some of the areas where Trump focused most, which included immigration, federal spending, foreign policy and tariffs. Here are some examples:

Swift action on immigration met resistance

Trump’s earliest actions cracked down on immigration.

Breaking News: Jan. 20, 1:04 p.m. The Trump administration ended use of a border app called CBP One that has allowed nearly 1 million people to legally enter the U.S. with eligibility to work.

The courts got involved almost immediately.

Breaking News: Jan. 21, 1:45 p.m. Eighteen states and two cities sue to block President Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

Some of Trump’s actions were paused as they worked their way through the courts.

Breaking News: Jan. 23, 1:35 p.m. A federal judge temporarily blocks President Donald Trump's order ending the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.

Breaking News: Feb. 25, 2:04 p.m. A federal judge in Seattle has blocked President Donald Trump's effort to halt the nation's refugee admissions system.

As judges sorted through cases, the Trump administration began mass deportations.

Breaking News: March 15, 5:12 p.m.

These actions also came under scrutiny.

Breaking News: April 9, 12:23 p.m.

The administration also arrested and attempted to deport students who participated in anti-Israel demonstrations.

Breaking News: March 10, 5:50 p.m.

Start-and-stop tariffs shook global markets

Trump announced – then paused – the first round of tariffs on U.S. trading partners shortly after taking office.

Breaking News: Feb. 3, 11:03 a.m.

He then declared April 2 “Liberation Day” …

Watch live: April 2, 4:19 p.m.

… and markets quickly responded.

Breaking News: April 3, 4:14 p.m.

Market meltdown: April 7, 4:04 a.m.

Trump backtracked, pausing the tariffs he announced on “Liberation Day” — on all countries except one.

Breaking News: April 9, 1:33 p.m.

Trade war escalates: April 11, 4:27 a.m.

Foreign policy focus has bounced around

Trump’s term began with the president suggesting Palestinians be entirely displaced from Gaza.

Breaking News: Feb. 4, 7:06 p.m.

After a blow-up in the Oval Office, the U.S.-Ukrainian relationship dominated the news.

Breaking News: Feb. 28, 12:37 p.m.

And for a week, headlines covered fallout from The Atlantic’s reporting about the sharing of military plans in a group chat that included a journalist.

Happening Now: March 25, 10:07 a.m.

Breaking News: April 3, 2:45 p.m.

DOGE took drastic action to cut the federal workforce

Trump began cutting the federal workforce from the start – from eliminating thousands of workers across agencies to more targeted firings.

Breaking News: Jan. 21, 9:34 p.m.

Trump fires watchdogs: Jan. 25, 1:54 p.m.

Billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency were soon directing cuts at federal agencies.

Breaking News: Feb. 24, 9:53 a.m.

Among the hardest hit was the U.S. Agency for International Development, which provides aid to other countries.

Breaking News: Feb. 11, 7:19 p.m.

Some of these federal firings were cleared by the courts, while judges temporarily blocked others.

Breaking News: March 18, 3:30 p.m.

