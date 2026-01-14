Florida deputy captures runaway emu and returns the large, flightless bird home unharmed

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Florida deputy has captured a runaway emu and safely returned the large flightless bird to its home.

A St. Johns County deputy responded last Friday to a rural area west of St. Augustine following reports of the bird's escape, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The deputy attempted to secure the emu, but the bird kicked several times using its large talons and fled, authorities said. After a short chase, the deputy cornered the emu, secured it with a makeshift lasso and handcuffed its legs together to render the talons useless.

The emu was returned to its owners unharmed. No charges were filed.

Emus are native to Australia and can grow over 6 feet (1.9 meters tall). They have soft, brown feathers, a long neck and long legs, which allow them to sprint up to 30 mph (48 kph).

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.