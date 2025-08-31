In test of loyalties, former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer wears South Carolina black for son

ATLANTA — (AP) — As it turns out, blood is thicker than longstanding school ties.

Just as Brent Pry predicted.

Former longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer showed up for the Hokies' season opener on Sunday against South Carolina, which is coached by son Shane Beamer, wearing Gamecocks black.

Pry, the current Virginia Tech coach, knew the elder Beamer would have to support his son.

At last month's ACC Football Kickoff, Pry was asked about the opening game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium testing Frank Beamer's conflicting loyalties.

“He loves Virginia Tech an awful lot, but he loves his son first,” Pry said with a chuckle. “I think if you ask Frank’s wife, she’d be like, ’My son is where it’s at, you kidding me?’”

Frank Beamer coached Virginia Tech for 29 years and won 238 games. Under him, the Hokies were a perennial bowl team and played for the 1999 national championship.

Pry said he had mentioned the opener to the elder Beamer.

“He said, ’I just want both teams to play really well,’” Pry said. “It’s pretty awesome for him and his family, I think, to have this game. It’s a great setup, appreciate the folks that planned it. It’s an awesome opportunity for our team. But the connection between the Beamers and Virginia Tech, it’s got a nice storyline to it.”

This story corrects the spelling of the Virginia Tech coach's last name to Brent Pry, not Pye.

