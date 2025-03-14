United Center removes the Bulls' championship banners after they were damaged during a concert

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago Bulls' six NBA championship banners have been removed from the United Center rafters after they were damaged during a concert.

According to a United Center statement, the banners sustained “minor damage” during a performance by the rock band Disturbed on Saturday night.

“United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners,” an arena spokesperson said Friday in the facility statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season.”

The Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-110 at home on Thursday night. Their next home game is on March 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Bulls won three straight titles from 1991-93. They accomplished another three-peat with three straight championships from 1996-98.

