9 wild Florida stories you may have missed this week

1) That can't taste good... It happened earlier this year in California -- a man was caught on camera aggressively licking a doorbell. But not to be outdone, of course, a Florida man had to jump on board the bizarre trend. This time around, a man can be seen outside a Lake Worth home licking a Ring doorbell multiple times. Read more about what was captured on camera here.

2) BRAAAAAINS 🧟‍♂️ A man stole a truck then led police on a wild chase through busy golf courses, narrowly missing at least one woman, Lady Lake police say. According to police, the man stated that “people were eating his brains out,” then took off running and stole a company vehicle, leading to the chase. Watch the full video of the pursuit here.

3) Hold my beer! One man was arrested after police said he allowed an underage girl to take the wheel during a trip to the store, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Deputies came in contact with the vehicle where the man said he allowed the girl to drive to the store "to get her a snack and himself another 18 pack of beer," according to an arrest report. Click here for the full story.

4) Ouch. A Florida man is facing a domestic battery charge after his girlfriend accused him of throwing a burrito at her. A deputy arrived to find burrito filling on the woman's "face, neck and left chest/shoulder area," the arrest affidavit said. Read more here.

5) Watch out! A Florida woman is accused of knocking an older woman’s dentures out of her mouth by throwing a television remote at her, TCPalm reported. Find out what led up to incident here.

6) Math is hard. A Florida man received an income tax refund of $980,000 two years ago -- but he only reported income of $18,497, the Tampa Bay Times reported. It took a while, but Internal Revenue Service officials smelled something fishy and filed a federal forfeiture complaint in U.S. District Court in Tampa, the newspaper reported. Find out how it happened here.

7) Poor puppy 😟 A dog has died after a man's gun discharged while he was cleaning it. 21-year-old Michael Shehan told an officer that he accidentally shot himself and his German Shephard while cleaning his gun at his residence in Ormond Beach. Click here for more.

8) Yikes! A woman faces multiple charges after she threatened a deputy with a "visit from the KKK" during an arrest, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Read more about what she said to the deputies who pulled her over.

9) Monkey business. The case of the missing monkey has been partially solved. Kali, a 12-year-old Goeldi’s monkey, was returned to the Palm Beach Zoo by detectives just before midnight Tuesday. Zoo officials said that on Monday, someone forced their way into the habitat, cutting the mesh on the enclosure where Kali lives and stole her. What we know about why she may have been taken.

