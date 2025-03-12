As more people retire in a community, they change the dynamics within those local economies. This can mean that spending shifts: What was once spent on gasoline for the commute, or lunch out near the office may now be spent on more personal interests and expenses. Similarly, retirement trends can open up local jobs for younger generations. It may also shift the tax base, as retirees in some places may receive a break on their property taxes and income may move from earnings to Social Security benefits, Roth IRAs and other tax-advantaged investments.

Considering how imminent retirees could impact local economies, SmartAsset examined the relative population of those aged 55 to 64—those deemed most likely to imminently retire—across 324 U.S. cities to determine where these shifts will be largest over the coming years. Estimated income for this group and those aged 65 and up (retirees) alike are also examined.

Key Findings

Over 17% of the population in this Florida town are set to retire. Pembroke Pines, Florida, has the highest rate of people aged 55 to 64 at 17.5%. Nearly 30,000 householders are in this age range. The median income for households between ages 45 and 64 is relatively high here at $111,528, with 20% of these households earning over $200,000. However, for retirees—those over age 65—the median drops down to $37,179 per year, with just 2.3% of these households having an income above $200,000.

Table showing top 15 cities where people are about to retire. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 20 Cities Where the Most People Are About to Retire

Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population that is between ages 55 and 64.

Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 17.45%

Population aged 55 to 64: 29,866

Total population: 171,105

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $111,528

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 20.01%

Median income for households aged 65+: $37,179

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 2.29% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 16.69%

Population aged 55 to 64: 37,459

Total population: 224,452

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $85,625

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 11.52%

Median income for households aged 65+: $61,383

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 5.33% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 16.37%

Population aged 55 to 64: 20,204

Total population: 123,458

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $167,344

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 40.82%

Median income for households aged 65+: $85,585

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 18.91% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 16.07%

Population aged 55 to 64: 39,271

Total population: 244,421

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $152,750

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 38.44%

Median income for households aged 65+: $76,346

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 17.15% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 15.78%

Population aged 55 to 64: 19,736

Total population: 125,100

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $144,688

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 32.80%

Median income for households aged 65+: $91,371

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 12.96% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 15.51%

Population aged 55 to 64: 16,788

Total population: 108,232

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $75,668

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 8.50%

Median income for households aged 65+: $56,106

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 2.50% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.95%

Population aged 55 to 64: 33,083

Total population: 221,318

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $70,571

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 6.22%

Median income for households aged 65+: $29,672

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 2.59% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.95%

Population aged 55 to 64: 17,467

Total population: 116,868

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $87,185

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 12.11%

Median income for households aged 65+: $59,777

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 9.96% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.91%

Population aged 55 to 64: 19,890

Total population: 133,381

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $97,805

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 13.14%

Median income for households aged 65+: $56,222

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 3.19% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.91%

Population aged 55 to 64: 22,544

Total population: 151,220

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $168,771

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 40.51%

Median income for households aged 65+: $103,201

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 17.71% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.82%

Population aged 55 to 64: 16,913

Total population: 114,104

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $101,834

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 12.70%

Median income for households aged 65+: $61,363

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 11.48% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.69%

Population aged 55 to 64: 23,709

Total population: 161,412

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $96,995

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 12.20%

Median income for households aged 65+: $57,321

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 4.47% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.63%

Population aged 55 to 64: 22,771

Total population: 155,672

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $121,842

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 26.62%

Median income for households aged 65+: $83,941

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 12.93% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.54%

Population aged 55 to 64: 24,469

Total population: 168,246

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $95,242

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 12.58%

Median income for households aged 65+: $57,795

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 8.56% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.45%

Population aged 55 to 64: 19,593

Total population: 135,570

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $84,737

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 10.76%

Median income for households aged 65+: $48,054

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 2.13% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.43%

Population aged 55 to 64: 35,353

Total population: 245,036

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $80,175

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 8.00%

Median income for households aged 65+: $60,253

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 5.23% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.38%

Population aged 55 to 64: 19,588

Total population: 136,212

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $122,131

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 33.92%

Median income for households aged 65+: $72,569

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 16.72% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.37%

Population aged 55 to 64: 14,674

Total population: 102,106

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $89,653

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 10.43%

Median income for households aged 65+: $53,629

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 3.58% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.26%

Population aged 55 to 64: 27,398

Total population: 192,151

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $133,694

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 27.31%

Median income for households aged 65+: $87,674

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 17.77% Percent of population aged 55 to 64: 14.06%

Population aged 55 to 64: 31,501

Total population: 224,039

Median income for households aged 45 to 64: $145,340

Percentage of households aged 45 to 64 earning $200,000+: 35.42%

Median income for households aged 65+: $77,472

Percentage of households aged 65+ earning $200,000+: 11.26%

Data and Methodology

The population of people aged 55 through 64 is compared to total local households in order to determine the rate of households nearing retirement. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 324 cities for which full data was available. Median income and the portion of households earning over $200,000 is considered for the age bracket that includes pre-retirees (age 45 to 64) and compared to the same data for those assumed to be retirees (those aged 65 and older).

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.