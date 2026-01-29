2 dead in First Nation reserve shooting in northern Quebec

MISTISSINI, Quebec — A shooting on a First Nation reserve in northern Quebec left two people dead, authorities said Thursday.

Quebec Provincial Police Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said that the killings on Wednesday night appear to be linked to organized crime and there is no active shooter in the community.

The victims, two men in their 30s, were local residents and were shot inside a vehicle at about 9 p.m., provincial police said.

Earlier, the Cree Nation of Mistissini said that the community was under lockdown after a fatal shooting that had caused “multiple fatalities.”

Chief Michael Petawabano said in a statement that the lockdown would remain in place until law enforcement confirmed that it was safe to resume normal activities.

Mistissini is a community located along the shore of Lake Mistassini, about 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Quebec City.

