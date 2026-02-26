Afghan authorities carry out strikes in retaliation for earlier Pakistani airstrikes

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan military authorities say they have begun carrying out strikes against Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes days ago.

A statement issued by the media office of Afghanistan’s military corps in the east said “heavy clashes” had begun Thursday night “in response to the recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces in Nangarhar and Paktia” provinces. There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan and no immediate information on casualties.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s military carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, saying it had killed at least 70 militants. Afghanistan rejected the claim, saying dozens of civilians had been killed, including women and children.

