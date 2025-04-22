An Irish-born American cardinal is entrusted as the 'camerlengo,' running the Holy See between popes

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Cardinal Kevin Farrell remembers the day Pope Francis asked him to be the camerlengo, the Vatican official who runs the Holy See after the death of one pope and before the election of another. They were flying back to Rome from the 2019 World Youth Day in Panama, and Francis popped the question in business class.

Farrell, 77, had been in Rome only a few years, summoned out of the blue from his job as bishop of Dallas, to reorganize the Vatican's laity office, a key part of Francis' reforms. Three years into the job, Francis asked him to take on another role that is steeped in myth and mystery but also has real-world responsibilities: managing the Vatican as "camerlengo" — or chamberlain — during the often traumatic "interregnum" between papacies and helping to organize the conclave to elect the next pontiff.

“I said to him I would accept the position but on one condition,” Farrell recalled in a 2022 interview, smiling as he remembered their airborne conversation. The condition was that the pope would have to preach at Farrell’s own funeral, reflecting Farrell's hope that he would die before Francis and never have to act as a camerlengo.

The joke was twofold: Farrell didn’t particularly want the heavy responsibility. But more personally, he didn’t want to entertain the possibility of outliving Francis, whom he credited with having set the Catholic Church on a crucial path of renewal, redirecting it away from culture war defensiveness and back to its Gospel-driven essence of inclusion.

“We were defending ourselves always: Self-preservation was the theme of the church,” Farrell said. “And Pope Francis moved us beyond self-preservation” to a message of welcome and accompaniment.

The camerlengo’s role

With Francis' death, though, Farrell is in the spotlight, albeit only until a new pope is elected. Farrell on Monday morning announced the death from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where Francis lived and died. In a short statement read live on Vatican television, he said Francis' "entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his church."

According to tradition, the camerlengo certifies the pope’s death, seals the papal apartment and breaks the pope’s fisherman’s ring, as a symbol of a vacancy at the Holy See. He leads the procession accompanying the coffin into St. Peter’s Basilica and presides over the burial.

The camerlengo also gets written reports from Vatican offices about their current assets; a copy of the current and projected budget for the Holy See; and any other information from the Vatican’s economic ministry that would be useful for cardinals and the future pope. He and the dean of the College of Cardinals, Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, then play key roles organizing the meetings of cardinals preceding the conclave.

Farrell, a no-nonsense Irish-born American, said the financial duties are far more important than the ceremonial ones and the ones for which he is more qualified. Farrell already heads top Vatican committees on finances, investments and confidential matters, as well as its supreme court, making him particularly well-suited to deliver a financial prospectus to the new pope.

From Ireland to the U.S.

The man Francis chose to bridge his papacy was born in Dublin on Sept. 2, 1947. He entered the Legionaries of Christ religious order in 1966 and was ordained a priest for the Mexican-based order in 1978. He left six years later — long before revelations that its founder was a pedophile who sexually abused his young seminarians — and became a diocesan priest in the Washington Archdiocese.

He worked in a series of parishes but also took on increasing charge of the books in the archdiocese — he has a keen mind for finances but says he never finished his MBA. He became auxiliary bishop of Washington in 2001 and served under the ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick before being made bishop of Dallas in 2007.

Farrell has said repeatedly that during his years in Washington, he never heard the rumors that McCarrick had behaved inappropriately with seminarians, sleeping with them in his bed while he was a bishop in New Jersey. McCarrick, who died earlier this month, was defrocked after a Vatican investigation in 2019 found he sexually abused children as well as adults.

Farrell said he was happy and “very comfortable” as bishop in Dallas when his secretary came to him in May 2016 to tell him the pope was on the phone.

“And I said ‘the pope’s not on the phone. Popes don’t use telephones,’” Farrell said, assuming another bishop was playing a prank. “And so I picked up the phone. I was about to tell him where to go,” when all of a sudden the voice on the line said quietly in Spanish: “Soy Francisco” — “This is Francis.”

The two had never met, but Francis knew Farrell spoke Spanish fluently, given his years in the Mexican-based Legion.

A Vatican assignment

Francis also knew that Farrell had made it a policy in both Washington and Dallas to put qualified lay experts, rather than priests, in positions of authority in running the dioceses.

Farrell said Francis asked him to do the same with the Holy See’s laity office, which the pontiff wanted to rebuild by merging it with the Vatican’s family and life departments and serve as a model of lay-led governance of church management.

“I was trying to come up with every reason why I should not do it. And he said, ‘Well, you think about it for three days and I’ll call you back,’” Farrell recalled. “Three days later, at the same time, I get a telephone call and then I gave him all my reasons that I had formulated. And he said, ‘Well, why don’t you come on over and talk to me?’”

“Well, that was the end,” Farrell said.

He moved to Rome in October 2016 to head the laity office. Within hours of his arrival, Francis announced that Farrell would be made a cardinal.

It was a sign, later confirmed with his nomination as camerlengo, that Francis fully intended to entrust Farrell with some of the most important responsibilities of the church, including after he was gone.

