An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City kills over 60 people, Palestinian health officials say

CAIRO — (AP) — Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter Saturday in Gaza City, killing more than 60 people.

The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency service said the strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded 47 people.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming it hit a Hamas command center within the school. It didn’t provide evidence.

It is the latest Israeli strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war started some 10 months ago. The facility, like almost all of Gaza Strip's schools, has been used as a shelter for people who have been forced to flee their homes by the war.

According to the United Nations, 466 out of 564 schools in Gaza have been directly hit or damaged in the war. In June, an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed at least 33 people, including 12 women and children, according to local health officials.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.