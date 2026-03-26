AP is calling Israel's attack on Lebanon an invasion. What does that mean and why does it matter?

The Associated Press is now calling Israel's military actions in southern Lebanon an invasion.

Israel has moved thousands of troops across the border into Lebanon, and Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants have been fighting on the ground for at least three weeks.

What changed?

Israeli officials, including the defense minister, said they want to take control of the entire area south of the Litani River -- some 20 miles (about 30 kilometers) north of the border – and that displaced Lebanese residents will not be allowed back until Israel decides that its northern border is safe.

Israel occupied much of that area from 1982 to 2000 after it invaded southern Lebanon during the country’s civil war.

The army said Thursday it had deployed another division to Lebanon, adding to a force of thousands sent into the southern part of the country since the war erupted more than three weeks ago. The army won't say how many troops were sent in on Thursday, or in total.

What are the two sides saying?

Lebanese officials say Israel has violated Lebanon’s sovereignty and is seeking to occupy Lebanese land.

Israel says its actions are defensive and meant to prevent Hezbollah from firing missiles into northern Israel. For the first time in a year, Hezbollah fired a barrage across the border a couple of days after the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28. Israel also says it wants to remove the militant group from the area.

What does the AP consider?

As in past conflicts, AP journalists examined several factors before making the decision. Among these: the broadening scope of an attack, including how many troops or divisions were involved and how long they have been fighting for; whether the action is meant to seize land or displace those who live there; whether it is an offensive or defensive move; and the extent of the casualties and damages.

Words like “incursion” or “attack” are also acceptable.

Israel has invaded Lebanon four times in the past 50 years: 1978, 1982, 2006 and 2024.

Why does it matter?

It’s important to use the correct language to describe military action between sovereign nations.

Sometimes a one-sided attack occurs without further action, or a conflict starts but doesn’t escalate. Using “war” to describe those situations could diminish the word’s importance. Then, when actual war breaks out, people might not understand its significance. In the same way, saying a country has “invaded” another country means something different than simply attacked. If no troops have entered, it's not an invasion.

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For more guidance on language about conflict in the Middle East, see AP's War Middle East Topical Guide, which is posted on the AP Stylebook website and updated regularly.

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