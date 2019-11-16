  • AP Top International News at 5:28 a.m. EST

    Protests strike Iran cities over gasoline prices rising

    Ukraine feels abandoned amid US impeachment drama

    Muslim voters attacked as Sri Lanka votes for president

    Rebellious students abandon occupation of Hong Kong campus

    Bolivia's growing crisis turns deadly as 5 killed in clash

    Israel strikes Hamas targets after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

    Historic flooding highlights Venice's vulnerability

    France: Tensions with police on yellow vest 1st birthday

    Dutch version of St. Nicholas has controversial sidekick

    Prague museum displays totalitarian-era surveillance tech

