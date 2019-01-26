  • AP Top International News at 2:40 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    Venezuelan showdown moves to UN as dueling presidents dig in

    The Latest: UN official warns of protracted Venezuela crisis

    9 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

    Pope aims to inspire priests, nuns 'wounded by church's sin'

    US envoy claims 'significant progress' in talks with Taliban

    Ex-teacher charged with trying to support Islamic State

    Day and night, yellow vest protests keep pressure on Macron

    Protesters storm Turkish base in north Iraq, teenager killed

    Thousands march through snowy streets for Serbian democracy

    Explosion near cinema hits weeks after deadly Kenya attack

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories