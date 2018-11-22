  • AP Top International News at 6:46 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Car strikes crowd at China school, killing 5 and hurting 18

    The Latest: Car kills 5, injures 18 outside China school

    Nissan board to decide on dismissing Ghosn as chairman

    China rejects US hacking report ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

    Indian island police struggle to get body of American

    Dolce&Gabbana accused of insulting China; blames hackers

    UK and EU agree on future relations after Brexit

    Cut off from the world, an Indian island remains a mystery

    IAEA calls on North Korea to re-admit nuclear inspectors

    Parliament committee find security services problems

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories