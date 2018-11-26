Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross
Ukraine mulls martial law after Russia fires on vessels
Emirati officials claim convicted British academic is MI-6
The Latest: German official calls for calm over Ukraine
AP Exclusive: First gene-edited babies claimed in China
Extremists kill Islamic leader and 17 followers in Somalia
Nissan's Ghosn: From auto industry icon to scandal
India marks 10 years since Mumbai attacks; US offers reward
After rescue, Gaza's only grand piano makes public comeback
Afghan official: Taliban ambush police convoy, killing 20
