  • AP Top International News at 12:23 p.m. EDT

    Updated:

    4 tourists injured in Venice as cruise ship slams into boat

    D-Day's 24 hours changed 20th century, and Europe, forever

    China blames US for trade dispute, says it won't back down

    Italian navy ship with 100 rescued migrants docks in Genoa

    German government wobbles after Social Democrat leader quits

    The Latest: Minister demands cruise ship ban in Venice canal

    Pope apologizes for history of discrimination against Roma

    Pompeo says US ready to talk to Iran with 'no preconditions'

    Syria, Israel exchange fire amid tension, 3 Syrians killed

    Acting defense chief: Major drills with SKorea still on hold

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories