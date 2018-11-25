EU endorses Brexit divorce deal but hard work lies ahead
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Taiwan ruling party suffers major defeat in local elections
Taiwanese reject legalizing same-sex unions in referendum
Indian police map area of island where US man was killed
Syrian officials: More than 100 wounded in chemical attack
Global Catholic nuns urge reporting of sex abuse to police
Sri Lankan president: PM-related investigations to continue
New lander will add to humans' long fascination with Mars
The Latest: EU urges UK parliament to back Brexit deal
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}