Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over deaths of protesters

DHAKA, Bangladesh — (AP) — A special court in Bangladesh issued arrest warrants on Thursday for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others, including her close aides, on charges of crimes against humanity during a student-led uprising in July and August that forced her to flee the country, a prosecutor said.

Prosecutor B.M. Sultan Mahmud said the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the country's interim leader, issued the arrest warrants in response to two petitions submitted by the prosecution.

He said the head of the tribunal, Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the orders in the presence of other judges.

“The tribunal first accepted our petition that involved Sheikh Hasina alone. Then we moved our second petition against 45 people that involved her close aides and others for the crimes against humanity. It was also accepted by the tribunal,” he said by phone.

Hasina fled the country to India on Aug. 5 after weeks of violent protests over government job quotas in which hundreds of people died. Prosecutors said in the petitions that Hasina, her close aides and security agencies were responsible for killing the protesters and others.

It is not clear if India will respond to any request from Bangladesh for Hasina's extradition under a mutual treaty. The tribunal's chief prosecutor, Muhammad Tajul Islam, earlier said they would seek help from Interpol, if necessary, to get Hasina back.

The Yunus-led interim government has promised to try Hasina and others in her administration for alleged crimes involving the uprising against her and has invited the United Nations to help investigate the killings. Hasina also called for investigation as she questioned the killings, saying many deaths may have involved others beyond security agencies.

